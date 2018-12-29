Collard greens shortage threating to stifle luck in new year

"When we first started, you could get a case of collard greens, a good case of collard greens, for $12- $14," he said. "Today our delivery was $36 for a not-as-full case. We talked about, 'OK, if you have greens, you're going to have to pay a dollar surcharge or whatever,' but we didn't do that. We were like let's try to ride it out as much as possible. We value ourselves on being a value, meaning you can come in and get our food at a great price. So even though collard greens have gone up in price, we have them."