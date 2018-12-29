Foggy Saturday morning, drier afternoon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Light rain continues overnight, leading to damp roadways Saturday morning with lows in the lower 60s. Fog will also develop overnight into Saturday morning, making for poor driving conditions across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. We will dry out throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s. Sunday won’t be quite as damp with highs once again near 70.
New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry, which is good news for folks planning on watching or shooting off their own fireworks! It will be a warm day, with highs in the mid 70s. Unsettled weather returns for the middle of the week with good rain chances Tuesday evening through Thursday. We will cool off for the second half of the work week with drier weather by Friday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
