Long time Savannah business closes doors for last time

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A long time Savannah business with deep roots in the community closed on Saturday for the last time.
Smith Brothers Butcher Shop has been in Savannah nearly 100 years, and returned to the Historic District four years ago.
Workers at the butcher shop that since word of their closing came out, they have been pretty busy. It’s business they wish would have been here earlier.
The business has moved around over the years, but settled back in the Historic District at it’s Liberty Street location four years ago.
he local business gave people living or working nearby a close option to grab a quick bite or groceries with their variety of meats, cheeses and wines and other goods,
On Thursday, the owners sent a letter to customers that it’s with a heavy heart that they’re saying goodbye.
One customer and downtown resident who says he tries to frequent local businesses as often as possible, and is sad that this one won’t be around anymore.
“That’s one of the things I love about being in Savannah, and especially being a downtown resident, is that as a downtown resident the businesses and establishments that I like to frequent are your local places," said Savannah resident James Hall. "I try to pass by all the chains as much as possible, and I like to shop locally whenever the opportunity permits. So that’s one of the reasons I’m sad to see this place close down, because this was an opportunity to shop locally that unfortunately has bit the dust.”
The owners chose to not speak on camera, but one said that they gave it their best shot.
