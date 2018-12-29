Maine governor writes ‘stolen election’ on Democrat win certification

(CNN) - Maine's governor doesn't agree with the results of a congressional election and he wants everyone to know it.
Gov. Paul LePage certified Democrat Jared Golden as the winner in a hotly contested election, edging out incumbent Republican Bruce Poliquin.
But right next to his signature, LePage wrote "stolen election."
That's in reference to the state's new ranked-choice voting system.
Voters were asked to rank their candidate choices in order.
When nobody received a majority vote, two independent candidates were thrown out, leaving just Golden and Poliquin.
Whichever one was ranked higher on ballots that had independent candidates ranked above them ended up with those votes.
That gave Golden 50.6 percent of the vote.
Poliquin challenged the constitutionality of the ranked-choice process in court, but a federal judge struck down his claim.
