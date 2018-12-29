Restaurant industry reaches out to Pink House staff looking for work

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -In the days following the fire that shut down The Olde Pink House, several Savannah businesses have stepped in to help the restaurant’s employees by offering temporary positions at their restaurants.
Savannah Fire believes the second story fire that caused a lot of damage to the ballroom area started around a lighted live Christmas tree.
The owner of a local restaurant group spoke about how their business is lending a hand to help The Olde Pink House employees out.
“As of right now we have a post out on Instagram and Facebook showing our support for the Pink House and giving them the opportunity to reach out to us and send us resumes and just reach out to us if they’re in need of some work,” said Sterling Usher with Treylor Park and Hitch.
The owner says they’ll be temporarily working Olde Pink House employees into their scheduling rotation as needed.
Wiley’s Championship BBQ took to their Facebook, offering help to any workers needing a job.
