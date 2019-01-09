Special election set for March to fill councilman’s seat in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Richmond Hill residents looking to play a role in local politics now have the opportunity to be on city council.
A special election will take place this March to fill former Mayor Pro Tem Johnny Murphy’s seat. Murphy passed away last month after a long battle with cancer.
Those interested in being on city council must qualify for the seat. Mayor Carpenter says qualifying begins Tuesday, Jan. 29 and runs through Thursday, Jan. 31 at City Hall. The fee to qualify is $150.
The special election is scheduled to take place on March 19th. The winner will fill the seat through the end of Murphy's term, which was set to end in 2021.
Since Richmond Hill has council members at large, you do not have to live in a distinct part of the city, but you must have lived in Richmond Hill for a minimum of two years. However, council members are looking to tweak that requirement in the future. The thought of changing council member requirements comes after the city's attempt to ask councilman John Fesperman Jr. to step down.
Mayor Carpenter says Fesperman, who did live in the city for more than two years, is now living on the opposite end of the state and doesn't believe he has the time to invest in Richmond Hill.
According to the mayor, Fesperman plans to serve through the end of his term since he isn’t breaking any rules of the charter.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.