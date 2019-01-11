Man wanted on aggravated assault charges in Statesboro arrested in FL

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - UPDATE: A man has been arrested on aggravated assault charges for an incident that took place Jan. 1 on James Street around 3:15 a.m.
Myron Johnson, 27, was arrested in Sarasota, FL by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and transported back to Bulloch County by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department after he waived extradition for his pending charges.
Police say Johnson was already wanted by the Statesboro Police Department for charges related to a reported kidnapping incident that took place in June 2017 during a domestic situation.
He is currently being held at the Bulloch County Jail pending further court action.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Statesboro Police need your help to find a man wanted for aggravated assault.
Police say Myron Johnson fired several shots at a group of people and into a home at 3:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Fortunately, no one was hit. Police say children were present during the shooting - only a few feet away from where the bullets hit.
Johnson is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault. He is also wanted by U.S. Marshals for a 2017 kidnapping investigation. If you know where he is, please call police.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.