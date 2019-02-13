Shuttle services offered for St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Stressed about where to park or how to get to Savannah for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival activities? Many businesses and government offices in the Coastal Empire are providing shuttle services downtown.
As more shuttle information becomes available, WTOC will update this list:
The City of Savannah and the City of Port Wentworth have teamed up with Chatham Area Transit to provide four shuttles on Saturday, March 16 for the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The shuttles only cost $5 round trip and special wristbands may be purchased prior to boarding at the locations listed below:
- Westside Shopping Center on Hwy 80 in Garden City,
- Eastside at the Island Towne Centre on Whitemarsh Island near Walmart on Hwy 80,
- Southside at the rear of Savannah Mall, at the old Virginia College building facing Shawnee Street and
- Port Wentworth at Rice Creek School, 100 Mulberry Avenue.
The shuttles will begin operating at 7 a.m. and begin return trips from the downtown Savannah JMR Transit Center, located at 610 W. Oglethorpe Ave. at noon.
The return shuttles will operate until 4 p.m. After this time, customers will need to ride other scheduled CAT buses, which will be free, back to their parked vehicles.
CAT’s fixed-route buses and paratransit services (for people with disabilities) will be fare-free on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16. However, many buses will be operating on detours during the Saturday parade. Customers needing to get to work are urged to plan early and contact customer service at (912) 233-5767 or check for updates on CAT’s website at catchacat.org.
On Saturday, CAT’s Savannah Belles Ferry will operate two boats from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and one boat until 12:20 a.m. from the Waving Girl dock. The rides are free.
The Pooler Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Inc. is offering a shuttle with Kelly Tours and Molly MacPherson’s.
Shuttles will run on Friday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to midnight and on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to midnight.
The pick-up location will be at Molly MacPherson’s in Pooler. Free Parking at Surf Lagoon is available for shuttle users.
The cost is $20 per person and $10 for children 10 and under. Tickets are $15 with an active military ID.
A two-day VIP pass will deduct $5 from each price.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.