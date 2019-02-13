Tow-To-Go service available in Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - AAA and Budweiser are teaming up again to offer Tow-To-Go services in Georgia over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Please, do not drink and drive. A free confidential ride is available to AAA members and non-members. The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.
All you need to do is call (855) 286-9246.
The service will be offered staring Friday, March 15 and end at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 18.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.