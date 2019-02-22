1 of 4 suspects identified in Oglethorpe Mall thefts

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - UPDATE: The female suspect in the pink shirt has been identified as 29-year-old Lakytra Gardner. She is wanted on a charge of shoplifting. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the identities of the remaining suspects should contact Southside Precinct detectives at 912.351.3403 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
Savannah Police need the public’s help to identifying subjects in two shoplifting cases that took place at the Oglethorpe Mall.
On Feb. 9, officers responded to DSW in the mall after an employee discovered that five pairs of shoes were stolen. Two men and two women are being sought in connection to the case. One female was described as light-skinned, around 120-130 pounds, 5′5, with waist-length black hair with a blue streak in it. The second female was described as light-skinned, about 200 pounds, 5′7, and had long braided hair.
One male was described as light-skinned, about 200 pounds, 6′2, and had a short beard, mustache, and short hair in braids. Investigators say he was wearing a gray hooded jacket, sweatpants, and black shoes. The other male was described as light-skinned, 170-180 pounds, 5′11, and had a short beard and possible gold teeth. He was wearing a gray hooded Tommy Hilfiger jacket with the word “City” on it, blue jeans, and blue shoes.On Feb. 11, officers responded to AT&T at the mall after an employee discovered an iPhone XR had been taken from a display. The incident appears to have occurred between 8:44-9:08 p.m. that night. The suspect was described as a young, heavyset black male around 5′10-5′11, with short black hair with faded sides. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie, white tank top, black pants, and white and black Nike Jordans. He was possibly traveling in a gold sedan with Tennessee plates.
Anyone with information on either case should contact Southside Precinct detectives at 912.351.3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
