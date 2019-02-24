Police: Targeted shooting near Pooler business related to shooting in Effingham Co.

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - Local law enforcement agencies say a shooting near a Pooler business is related to another incident in Effingham County.
The Pooler Police Department chief says the shooting happened near the Sam’s Club on Pooler Parkway just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, a Pooler officer was in hearing distance of the incident and was able to immediately engage the suspects. A chase ensued into Savannah, ending near the Windsor Forest area.
Police say that a person of interest was detained. A second suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Cierra Mims, was able to escape on foot. Cierra Mims and Deandre Mims were captured Thursday, Feb. 28 in Riverdale, GA by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
During a news conference Saturday night, Public Information Officer Gena Sullivan, of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, said their investigation into the shooting incident that injured a 10-year-old girl Friday morning on Burnt Tree Drive led them to a joint investigation with Pooler Police.
Police believe this shooting near the Sam’s Club on Pooler Parkway on Saturday is directly connected to the shooting in Guyton on Friday morning. The 10-year-old girl shot on Friday morning in Guyton was taken to the hospital but her injuries are described by police as non-life threatening.
The one person shot on Saturday night in Pooler died from their injuries.
