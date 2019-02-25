Early voting underway for Skidaway Island special election

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Early voting begins Monday, Feb. 25 for a special election in Chatham County.
Voters on Skidaway Island will choose whether to incorporate the island into a city. Currently, it is a part of unincorporated Chatham County.
Citizens can cast their ballot Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county’s main Board of Elections Office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive.
Starting March 11, early voting times will be extended until March 15.
Absentee ballots are also available starting on Monday. A written request is required for all ballots. Applications are available in the Chatham County Board of Elections Office or on the board’s website.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.