Person of interest arrested in connection to purse snatching incidents in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - UPDATE: Savannah Police say they have arrested a person of interest in a series of purse snatches that happened in Savannah over the past week.
Monday night around 10 p.m., officers spotted the suspect’s white van driving on Apache Avenue. The vehicle sped off before crashing into a perimeter fence for Hunter Army Airfield. The suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning after an officer spotted him walking along Indigo Road.
The name of the suspect has not been released due to ongoing investigations into the purse-snatchings as well as a robbery. In each incident, investigators say the suspect allegedly snatches purses out of women’s carts or off their arms.
Savannah Police are investigating a series of purse-snatching incidents at several major shopping complexes.
In the past week, police say there have been three instances in Savannah and one in a neighboring jurisdiction where an occupant in a white van has approached older women in parking lots and snatched their purses.
The vehicle is described as a white minivan or SUV with a possible improper or stolen Louisiana tag N503090.
Police are asking shoppers to be cautious in parking lots and to be aware of their surroundings. They should park in well-lit areas and always keep purses or bags close to their bodies.
If you see anything suspicious, call police immediately.
Anyone with information on the incidents should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
