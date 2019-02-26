Bryan County holds state of the community forum

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The future growth of Bryan County was addressed on Tuesday in the area’s first-ever “State of the Community” forum.
The forum gave city and county leaders an opportunity to present developments from last year and allowed leaders to strategically plan for the upcoming year. Representatives from Richmond Hill, Pembroke, the Board of Education, Georgia DOT and more attended.
The rapid growth of the area was a key topic.
“As you can see, we have a lot of things going on here. There’s a lot of orange barrels, which is a good thing,” said Brianne Yontz, Executive Director, RHBC Chamber of Commerce. “So, we’re reinvesting in our infrastructure to improve our transportation, and we’re also in the process, on the south end, of building two new schools to accommodate the amazing growth that we are having here in Bryan County.”
The Chamber of Commerce hopes to make this forum an annual event.
