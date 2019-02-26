Chatham County Police searching for hotel armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are working to find a man who robbed an area hotel.
Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, a man captured on surveillance footage entered the America’s Best Value Inn in the 300 block of Canebrake Road carrying an aluminum bat.
The man demanded money from the clerk before fleeing in an older model silver sedan, which was reportedly driven by a white female, according to CCPD.
The suspect is described as a white male with dark, close cut hair and a mustache who was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and jeans at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department Tip Line at 912-650-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.
