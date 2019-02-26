City of Savannah to host meetings concerning propsed alcohol revisions

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The City of Savannah will host two public meetings this week to discuss proposed revisions to two ordinances related to alcohol.
Some of those proposals include changes like establishing distance requirements between convenience stores and getting rid of alcohol beverage license transfers.
Those meetings are hapening this Thursday at 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Both will be held at the Savannah Civic Center.
You can see the latest information on the proposed changes by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.