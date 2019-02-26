Community speaks out after armed robberies at hotel

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Chatham County Police are looking for a man thought to be involved at an armed robbery in a hotel.
Police say this suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the America’s Best Value Inn on Canebrake Road February 11th carrying an aluminum bat when he demanded money from the clerk.
The Chatham County Police Department say this hotel has been robbed twice in the past month. Once on February fifth and again on February 11th.
During the first robbery, money was taken from the cash register and the hotel attendant was pushed to the floor.
“It was shocking, you know," said Ruthie Bailey. Bailey is an employee at America’s Best Value Inn. "Because this area hasn’t been this way before. So, it was really like devastating actually.”
Bailey has worked at the hotel for three years.
She says it’s shocking for this to happen once but scary when it happens a second time.
"It was a little scary but it was – I don't know, I was nervous a little bit but we are okay. We have cameras everywhere, so we are good to go."
The second robbery happened around 7:30 on February 11th. A man entered the America’s Best Value Inn carrying an aluminum bat. He demanded money from the clerk, saying “Quick. Open the register now. Make it fast.”
Ironically, the suspect even apologizes to the clerk during the robbery, saying ""I didn’t mean this. I’m sorry."
But an apologetic robbery doesn't make it any less scary for the employees working there.
“The baseball bat would have scared me, even the guy coming in here robbing me would have been scary because it’s just like this is like a family place you know and it’s something that wouldn’t happensays Bailey. "They came in and invaded our territory. It was really bad.”
On Tuesday, Alderwoman Estella Shabazz held a town hall meeting just five minutes down the road from this hotel where the robberies happened. She says her number one goal is public safety.
“The number one goal for me on city council alderwoman and that is public safety," said Dr. Shabazz. "To continue to make sure that our police department is continues staying on top of keeping our public safe.”
