Dave Turley’s First Alert WX Forecast 2-26-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Weak high pressure over the southeast today. A warm front will remain south of the area into Thursday. The front will lift over the area to Friday into Saturday. A strong cold front will push through Saturday night and stall to our south into Monday. The weather will remain mostly cloudy with chances of rain everyday. Today will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 66-74. Mostly cloudy tonight, lows 55-58 with a 10% rain chance. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and possible storms, especially south of the Altamaha River, highs 68-73. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers in the evening, highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy Friday with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers late Sunday, highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with morning showers Monday, highs in the upper 50s.