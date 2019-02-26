Drug executives face grilling on rising prices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOC) -The top pharmaceutical executives were blasted on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for skyrocketing prescription prices.
Senators say the high cost of medicines is hurting Americans, and now lawmakers demand change.
“You’ll find most members of Congress are sick and tired of the blame game," said Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. "It’s time for solutions.”
Seven pharmaceutical executives representing companies from Johnson & Johnson to Pfizer were in the hot seat with the Senate Finance Committee on tuesday over the prices of their drugs.
Some questioned over why drugs they sold overseas were cheaper than they are in the U.S.
“Do you make a profit on the drugs that you sell in Germany or in France?” asked Oregon Senator Ron Wyden.
“Yes, we do.” said Abbvie Chairman and CEO Richard Gonzalez.
“How is that not gauging the American consumer with high prices even though you are giving other people in western, industrialized countries a better deal?” asked Sen. Wyden.
“If a market the size of the United States were to collapse to the lower end of that pricing model, I can just tell you, Abbvie would not be able to invest the level of R&D it invests today.” said Mr. Gonzalez.
Each of the companies represented has had to answer tough questions about the high cost of drugs. Each executive testified about wanting to reduce prices in some capacity.
“I understand the anger.” said Sanofi CEO Oliver Brandicourt.
The Sanofi CEO added they didn’t see a single cause for rising costs and that it was time to take a comprehensive look.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.