Woman identified after fatal officer-involved shooting

MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a woman who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning as 20-year-old Sasha Ann Pishko of Clermont, Fl.
A GBI press release says that a Georgia State Trooper pulled Pishko over around 9:21 a.m. on southbound I-95 near exit 61. During the course of the traffic stop, Pishko was able to drive off, striking the trooper with her car. The trooper fired several rounds into the car. Pishko was able to drive a short distance before crashing her car. She was pronounced dead.
The GBI says the involved trooper is being treated for minor injuries. They will continue their investigation.
We spoke to some people who live nearby who say this is something they’ve never seen before.
“Me and her walk up here every now and again and we’ll sit and watch traffic, and honestly, it’s crazy seeing something like this. Like, there’s all kinds of cops. Came up and saw the helicopter sitting down there, and it’s just wild that something like this could happen so close to home," said Stacey Sheets. “At first, we thought it was a wreck because they said a while back what had happened under here, but I didn’t think it was anything like that, and then we started seeing things on Facebook about it and we heard it, and then we stopped and we were looking and it’s just tragic to a degree, honestly.”
According to an earlier report from the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 61. GBI says they are responding to the same area.
GSP confirms that all lanes of southbound travel along I-95 near mile marker 61 have re-opened. Please drive safely if you’re passing through the area.
