Rincon officers, city employee honored Monday night

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) - The City of Rincon, City Council, and the Rincon Fire Department recognized some of their officers and a city employee Monday night for doing a great job.
Seven officers were honored with awards for distinguished service or a letter of commendation. One of the honorees - Detective DeeDee White - has been with the department for a year. In that name, she helped rescue a child who was being sexually abused by both parents at home. She says she just stepped in to help the child like a parent should.
“I didn’t think I did anything that great. I did what was best for the child,” White said.
Three other Rincon officers received letters of commendation on Feb. 15 for their work in other incidents.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.