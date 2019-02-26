Savannah father demands answers over son’s wrongful arrest

Police said the robbery happened on 200 block of East Huntington Lane on the morning of Dec. 18. The next day in a press release, they said it happened around 10:50 that morning. Surveillance video at the Carey Hilliard’s on Skidaway shows him clocking into work at 10:25 that morning. This is more than four miles from the crime scene. However, the 911 calls from the scene came in at 10:15. That means the crime happened closer to 10 and not 10:50. As for 10 o’clock, his father said his son was at a gas station on the Southside at that time. A receipt appears to prove that. This store is 12 miles from the crime scene.