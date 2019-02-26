United Way of the Lowcountry honors Publix as part of Appreciation Day

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The United Way of the Lowcountry honored Publix stores Tuesday for Publix Appreciation Day.
The Publix on Pembroke Drive on Hilton Head Island received a special plague - a certificate of appreciation from the United Way.
Publix is the United Way’s largest corporate donor and helps them not only financially, but also by volunteering throughout the communities in Beaufort and Jasper counties.
“We just appreciate our partnership with the United Way, and it truly is a partnership with Publix and the United Way that goes all the way back to decades,” said store manager for Publix Supermarkets, Bobby Burnett. “We just hope we can continue to help grow our communities and enhance the lives of the people who are less fortunate than us.”
Meanwhile, the United Way of the Lowcountry’s campaign is going on now and wraps up March 31. Their goal is $2.3 million.
