Yellow Jackets to play annual game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Tech will be taking their game to the Atlanta Falcons’ home stadium a few times in the near future.
On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets announced they will be hosting a marquee football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the 2020-2025 seasons. All five games will be Yellow Jacket home games.
“Taking advantage of the opportunity to play in Atlanta’s premier sports venue on an annual basis is a great development for our program," Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins says in a statement. "Being able to play the majority of our home games in the greatest setting in all of college football, Bobby Dodd Stadium, while also having the opportunity to showcase our program in one of the finest facilities in the entire world each season is a win-win and will be a unique feature of Georgia Tech football.”
The first of the five games will be the Yellow Jackets’ matchup with Notre Dame on November 14, 2020. The Irish will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 19, 2024. Tech will also take on Clemson on Labor Day in 2022 in an annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.
The dates and opponents in 2021 and 2023 have not been determined, though Tech says the annual “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” rivalry game against Georgia will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium as scheduled those years.
