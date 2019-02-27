Area teams clinch Final Four spots on Tuesday

Five teams will continue their seasons this weekend in the state semifinals

The Bulldogs rallied past Dawson County Tuesday to advance to their fifth state semifinal in the last six years.
By Jake Wallace | February 27, 2019 at 12:18 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 12:37 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Whether it’s in the high school ranks or in the NCAA Tournament, the Elite Eight is the first round that really delivers the goods.

Tuesday in Georgia was a prime example of that, as teams battled for the chance to play in the Final Four this weekend. It was a pretty good start to the state quarterfinals for southeast Georgia teams with five area schools winning.

GHSA BOYS ELITE EIGHT

Class AAA

Windsor Forest 55 Cedar Grove 54 F

Tattnall County 52 Morgan County 62 F

Class AA

Woodville-Tompkins 52 Elbert County 63 F

Vidalia 46 South Atlanta 43 F

GHSA GIRLS ELITE EIGHT

Class AAAAA

Wayne County 45 Columbia 49 F

Class AAA

Dawson County 51 Beach 64 F

Beach headed to Final Four once again

Johnson 48 Jefferson 32 F

Class A-Private

Calvary Day 46 Stratford Academy 43 F

