Area teams clinch Final Four spots on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Whether it’s in the high school ranks or in the NCAA Tournament, the Elite Eight is the first round that really delivers the goods.
Tuesday in Georgia was a prime example of that, as teams battled for the chance to play in the Final Four this weekend. It was a pretty good start to the state quarterfinals for southeast Georgia teams with five area schools winning.
GHSA BOYS ELITE EIGHT
Class AAA
Windsor Forest 55 Cedar Grove 54 F
Tattnall County 52 Morgan County 62 F
Class AA
Woodville-Tompkins 52 Elbert County 63 F
Vidalia 46 South Atlanta 43 F
GHSA GIRLS ELITE EIGHT
Class AAAAA
Wayne County 45 Columbia 49 F
Class AAA
Dawson County 51 Beach 64 F
Johnson 48 Jefferson 32 F
Class A-Private
Calvary Day 46 Stratford Academy 43 F
