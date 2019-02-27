Bluffton named safest city in South Carolina

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - Home Security Advisor calls Bluffton the safest city in South Carolina.
Each year, the security company forms a list based on crime stats, and it looks like Bluffton is seeing less crime than ever before. In fact, the last time the Bluffton Police Department worked a deadly shooting was more than four months ago. Back in September of 2018, a man was shot and killed inside the Wendy’s on Evans Way near Highway 170.
Although the town hasn’t seen any shootings so far in 2019, officers say the town is not perfect and there are still ways to make it safer.
Right now, police are seeing an issue with people breaking into cars. Officers say too many people are leaving their car doors unlocked, which is an easy opportunity for someone to commit a crime.
Although the town was named the safest city in South Carolina, officers want people to always take preventative measures.
To view the full list of Top 10 Safest Cities in South Carolina, click here.
