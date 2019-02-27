Bulloch County Schools to hold ‘Speak Up for Education Night’

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A meeting Thursday night in Statesboro could help Bulloch County students and their families.
Parents can sometimes feel overwhelmed that they don’t have the time to find what their child needs to succeed, or they don’t know where to find those resources in the first place.
Seven years ago, Bulloch County Schools started their annual Speak Up for Education Night.
You can attend any two of the eight sessions that cover a range of topics. Organizers hope they can get parents and others the information they need, but also get feedback from parents and the rest of the community on ways everyone can help students achieve.
“We have a session on middle school gifted programs. We have a session on school safety. We have a session on literacy and what you can do at home,” explained Haley Greene with Bulloch County Schools.
In addition, they’ll have information available for resources outside the school district - anything local that can help students in and out of the classroom. It will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Statesboro High School. The public is welcomed.
