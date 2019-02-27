Community Champions: Neighborhood Improvement Association

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For some people, the April 15 deadline is not the most intimidating part of tax season.
It’s always tax season at Abercorn and 35th streets in Savannah, but now, it’s the busy season.
“We’ve been open since Jan. 23, and every day, our lobby has been filled continuously.”
Tax return preparation is only one of the services offered by the Neighborhood Improvement Association, but it is one that is available for those who might be intimidated by the official forms.
“Some people, when they hear the word ‘taxes,’ they’re like, ‘I don’t want any problems. I want to go somewhere where someone knows what’s going on and they can do it, and I won’t have any problems down the road.' This is a program that is initiated by the IRS. For them, they want us to target individuals who make $54,000 or less, individuals who are older or who have a disability, and those who need help as far as understanding the language of taxes.”
While the organization has been focused on tax returns exclusively for the last six weeks, they are about to begin offering their other services - heading into several local communities this weekend with tax help - and another First Time Homebuyer Class on March 30.
“We educate individuals on how to purchase a home, and we are also an affordable housing developer, where we build homes and the City of Savannah helps with the down payment assistance, which makes the home affordable for the underserved population.”
By helping to create more homeowners, these WTOC Community Champions are enriching communities from the front porch out.
"The Neighborhood Improvement Association is all about asset building. We serve the underserved population and encourage them to build assets.
The Neighborhood Improvement Association operates in seven locations throughout Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, and Liberty counties.
