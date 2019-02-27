Community Champions: Neighborhood Improvement Association

“Some people, when they hear the word ‘taxes,’ they’re like, ‘I don’t want any problems. I want to go somewhere where someone knows what’s going on and they can do it, and I won’t have any problems down the road.' This is a program that is initiated by the IRS. For them, they want us to target individuals who make $54,000 or less, individuals who are older or who have a disability, and those who need help as far as understanding the language of taxes.”