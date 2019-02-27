Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 2-27-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A warm front will lift north of the area tonight. A cold front moves in from the west Friday and stalls into Sunday morning. Another cold front moves through Monday morning. Mostly cloudy today with a chance for showers, especially south of the Altamaha River. Highs 69-74. Mostly cloudy tonight with a 10% chance for showers, lows 52-56. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers by afternoon, highs 70-75. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs near 70. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 60s.