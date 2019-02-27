Defendant expected to take the stand in Effingham County murder trial

EFFINGHAM, GA (WTOC) - An Effingham County murder case could be in the hands of the jury as soon as Thursday afternoon.
The State rested its case Wednesday against Scott Pinholster. He’s accused of shooting and killing Courtney Wells in January 2017.
Prosecutors in an Effingham County murder trial are using cell phone records to try to place the man accused of killing Wells at the scene of the crime.
The third morning of the trial was spent going through texts between Courtney Wells and Scott Pinholster in the days before her body was found and where those messages were sent.
Effingham County investigator Tim Dickey looked at phone records from Jan. 8, 2017 to Jan. 16, 2017 for five cell numbers, including two for Scott Pinholster and Courtney Wells. Prosecutors argued in court Wednesday that Wells was killed in the early morning on Jan. 10, based on the last message ever sent from her phone.
“Put that device on Riverside Drive - just off Riverside Drive. Drive in the wood line, off of the roadway, and the last transmission, according to that ping, was at 2:01 a.m. on Jan. 10,” Dickey said.
Dickey says based on the data, that last message was sent to Pinholster’s phone number and received that same day. He traced his cell phone’s location and put it onto his map.
“Plotting that on the Google Earth Map, that puts that device in the area of Riverside Drive in Guyton, Georgia,” Dickey said.
Russel Jones, the Effingham County assistant district attorney asked, “At what time?”
“2:01:32 a.m.,” Dickey replied.
The defense argued cell phone towers can’t trace someone’s exact location - only an approximate one.
The State’s last witness is Detective Sgt. John Bradley with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. He is the lead investigator on the case.
Bradley walked jurors through his role in the investigation since 2017 and his interviews with Pinholster days after Wells’ body was found. After rounds of questioning, he wrapped up his testimony simply.
“The evidence in this case pointed towards Scott Pinholster being responsible for Courtney Wells’ murder."
Defense Attorney Sims Lanier then called his first witnesses, including Pinholster’s daughter and his on-off girlfriend. Both were staying with Pinholster the weekend Wells’ body was found, and say he didn’t act out of the ordinary.
“He seemed perfectly fine,” said Tristan Pinholster. “The same as always.”
Lanier also questioned Pinholster’s daughter, Tristan, about a spent shotgun shell deputies found and took from their home during a search. She says it had sentimental value because it was used on the father-son hunting trip to kill her brother’s first deer.
“Did you know your dad had the shotgun shell?"
“Yes sir.”
A GBI weapons expert testified previously that shell found at Pinholster’s house and one found with Wells’ body on Riverside Drive were fired from the same firearm.
The defense only has one witness left to question on Thursday, and that is expected to be Scott Pinholster.
The judge says he expects the jury to have the case by about noon.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
It’s been a little more than two years since law enforcement found the body of Courtney Wells lying on the side of a dirt road in Guyton.
Now, family members of the victim are getting their say as Wells’ step-father testified on Tuesday in the Effingham County murder trial.
Scott Pinholster faces 10 charges in connection with Courtney Wells’ 2017 death. Wells’ step-father recalled what happened when he found out she was dead.
Wells’ step-father David Barnard says he raised her from the time she was eight-years-old, and he had custody of her four children when Wells was killed. He remembers sitting at restaurant on January 15, 2017 when a law enforcement friend called.
“Told me I needed to come, and Danny’s a personal friend of mine," Barnard said. "He wouldn’t tell me why, so I came home.”
He remembers sitting on his front porch swing as deputies told him Wells was dead. Barnard says those detectives told him he was the first person they notified.
Shortly after the deputies left, he says Scott Pinholster showed up to his house.
“About five minutes after they left, he pulls into my driveway," recounts Barnard. "Pulls up, gets out the truck, walks up to the front porch, tells me, ‘I want to give y’all my condolences. I heard what happened to Courtney.’ And my explanation, I said, ‘How the hell did you hear?’ And his eyes got real big and he gave me a dumb look like, ‘Oh maybe I shouldn’t have said that.’”
Barnard says he then called the Effingham County Sheriff's Office to report that conversation.
Wells’ mother, Mechelle Sikes, also took the stand on Tuesday.
Mechelle Sikes talked to jurors about her daughter’s struggle with drug addiction.
When prosecutors showed her a photo of Wells, her voice broke as she said "that's my daughter," and she started to cry.
Sikes said her daughter introduced her to Pinholster with just his phone number.
Wells was previously booked into the Bulloch County Jail, and when she needed to be bonded out, Sikes says Wells told her to call Pinholster, who paid her bond.
When Sikes couldn't get in touch with Wells to check on a follow up court hearing, she reached out to Pinholster, who said Wells missed her court date.
This is the text Sikes says she received from Pinholster in response.
“Maybe we will get lucky, and she’ll end up in a ditch, not in jail,” quoted Sikes.
“My daughter is not on trial," Sikes said. "My daughter is dead. She’s not here to defend herself. Her drug deal was nothing to this. She didn’t deserve to die at the hand of your client.”
Wells’ half-brother also testified Tuesday, and he broke down as he left the courtroom.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.