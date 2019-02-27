Defendant expected to take the stand in Effingham County murder trial

“About five minutes after they left, he pulls into my driveway," recounts Barnard. "Pulls up, gets out the truck, walks up to the front porch, tells me, ‘I want to give y’all my condolences. I heard what happened to Courtney.’ And my explanation, I said, ‘How the hell did you hear?’ And his eyes got real big and he gave me a dumb look like, ‘Oh maybe I shouldn’t have said that.’”