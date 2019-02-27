GA DOT working on I-16 from Exit 127 to Candler/Emanuel Co. line

BULLOCH, GA (WTOC) - If you travel on I-16 between Savannah, Statesboro, and Dublin, you need to be more careful than usual.
Crews will be tearing out large slabs of the road to replace them. If you don’t follow the signs, you could drive through wet concrete or drive your car into a giant hole.
Contractors will be cutting sections in spots where DOT crews found problems in the concrete. The work will stretch from Exit 127 to the Candler/Emanuel County line.
“So, we want people to be very aware when you’re going through Candler and that section of Bulloch County,” said Jill Nagel.
Nagel says DOT identities the area as a high-traffic portion of the interstate, and they continually look for patches that need to be replaced. Those patches replace concrete 10-12 inches thick. The crews will work the westbound lanes first, then the eastbound.
“They could have a right lane closure one day and a left lane closure the next,” Nagel said.
Wednesday, law enforcement kept an eye on traffic and added their blue lights to alert drivers. Nagel says the work could be finished in August, if the weather cooperates.
“But, we are dealing with concrete that has to dry. It has to cure,” she said. “We are asking everyone, even if you think, ‘they just have that lane closed,’ no, we have it closed for a reason.”
She urges anyone driving this road to be even more careful over the next several months - for the sake of the crews and their own.
The Department of Transportation will have digital signs alerting drivers to miles before reaching one of the repaving zones, and the barrels will start closing the lane far ahead of them as well.
