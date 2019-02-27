Greenbriar Children’s Center holds volunteers award ceremony

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Greenbrier Children’s Center in Savannah celebrated those that make their work possible on Monday.
The organization help their annual meeting and Volunteers of the Year Award Luncheon Ceremony. Guests gathered at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate accomplishments made in 2018. The executive director of the non-profit organization thanking all those who made the year successful.
“We also want to celebrate those volunteers who help support the work of Greenbriar Children’s Center," said Gena Taylor. "So that’s why we are here today. We are so honored to be able to celebrate them. Because of them we are able to do what we do.”
The Greenbriar Children’s Center has helped over 300 children through the various programs in 2018.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.