Local firefighter awarded “Gift of Sight” by Sungate Medical Group

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Twice a year, the Sungate Medical Group recognizes a local hero in their “Hometown Hero” program.
This year, Battalion Chief Lawrence DeLoach was nominated by his Deputy Chief who explained how DeLoach’s poor vision had become a problem with his day to day work and life.
“The Chief’s service and dedication to the community made him a deserving honoree for this award,” said Dr. Kenneth Farr of the Sungate Medical Group.
The “Gift of Sight” is a vision correction implant that eliminates the recipient from having to wear glasses. Battalion Chief Lawrence DeLoach surgery date is scheduled for March 13th.
