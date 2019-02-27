Man indicted in death of Savannah Police Officer on I-16

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A Chatham County Grand Jury indicted a man on Wednesday in the death of a Savannah Police officer last year on I-16.
Robert Brawner is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle and DUI. The indictment says that Brawner caused the head-on crash last year that Officer Anthony Christie responded to.
The GSP incident report states Officer Christie was then struck and killed by a truck while Christie was blocking traffic for the previous wreck. The indictment says Brawner was driving an F-150 pickup truck the wrong way on I-16 with a blood alcohol level higher than .08.
