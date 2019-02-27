White Bluff Road back open after crash involving pedestrian between Johnston St., Hampton Ave.

February 27, 2019 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 3:56 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - UPDATE: The road has reopened. The Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating.

Northbound White Bluff Road between Johnston Street and Hampton Avenue is closed as police investigate after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported with injuries.

Please use caution as you’re driving through the area.

