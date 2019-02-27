Rain Building Back Into The Forecast

We enjoyed the drier weather while it lasted - quite a bit of cloud cover, and some rain, are back in the forecast.
Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky, temperatures are in the 50s this morning in most communities this morning. It’ll feel cool enough for a light jacket. But, you can get away with layers today, as we’ll be much milder this afternoon.
The temperature warms into the 60s by mid-morning; topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon as cloud cover thickens.
Scattered showers are forecast to move in from middle Georgia. The greatest chance of rain is between 12 and 6 p.m. – especially south of the Altamaha River. Not everyone sees rain today, but it’s a good idea to bring an umbrella as rain may be briefly heavy in a couple spots.
The forecast becomes drier, again, tonight and early Thursday ahead of a more likely chance of rain Thursday afternoon and evening, lasting into early Friday. Another round of moisture moves in this weekend.