Savannah City Council to look at west side community center project proposals Thursday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Looking ahead to Thursday’s Savannah city council workshop, there’s an item on the agenda updating options for several community centers on the city’s west side.
Months ago we told you about the Hudson bill community center being temporarily closed because of foundation issues.
All of the community centers at the core of the discussion at the Council work session are located in Savannah’s first district.
We spoke with Alderman Van Johnson, who represents that district, and he said he’s in favor of whatever options don’t keep moving the goalposts or delaying these projects, especially ones where funding was promised.
Johnson said, “Ultimately, we have to give people what we promised them.”
Johnson says this sign, marking the Grant Center upgrades as a SPLOST-funded project, has been up for a long time.
“At some point, we have to be more nimble. When we say we are going to deliver something, we have to deliver what we promised. That’s why people don’t trust us," Johnson said.
Council will see five options for west side community centers on Thursday. The first proposes demolishing the existing Grant Center, replacing it with a parking lot once a new gym is added on to the Moses Jackson Center just down the street.That option could take two and a half years.
Options two and three propose putting either a field house, or a regional community center at Hudson Hill Park. In both scenarios, staff recommend demolishing the existing building. The remains options propose regional community centers at either the Clearview Development off Carolan Street, or at Brock Elementary.
Johnson said, “I think that’s the purpose of us going through these options tomorrow. I’m hoping the city Council will commit to big-time funding in some of these areas that have been historically under-served.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.