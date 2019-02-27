South Carolina lawmakers debate plastic bag ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - There’s a renewed push for a bill that would repeal any ordinances created by local goverments in South Carolina based on a plastic bag ban.
“Placing the burden of the state’s litter problem is not an effective solution,” says Rebecca Leach with South Carolina’s retail association.
The South Carolina retail association says they support the effort to stop local governments from creating plastic bag bans, and nullify ones already in place.
They say these bans are costly for small businesses.
“In small, rural locations, we might be pressured to close,” said Phillip Payment with Lee Flowers & Co. “Which would create a food desert.”
The retail association says they would like to see some uniformity.
“It’s confusing for retailers,” says Leach. “But not only them, but it’s confusing for customers as well as tourist who come to our state.”
There are at least 10 municipalities and one county that have some sort of auxiliary container ordinance in place including Beaufort County, Arcadia Lakes, Surfside Beach, and Mt. Pleasant.
“We as a coastal town have different needs,” says Mayor Will Hanie of Mount Pleasant. “We have tourism that is different from the rest of the state. We have a seafood industry that is different from the rest of the state. We have marshes, estuaries, and an ocean.”
Beaufort County says they have cleaned up their beaches by requiring stores to use a heavier, reusable type of plastic bag.
“What we’re really trying to do is modify people’s behavior,” said Paul Sommerville, a vice chairman on the Beaufort County Council.
Mount Pleasant says their ban goes into affect in april but they have worked closely with stake holders to make any modifications to it.
“There are certain types of plastic that are exempt for example for prepared foods in a grocery store,” said Mayor Haynie. “We are happy to fix that language so they know they were exempt all along.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.