Teen falls through gym’s ceiling during high school wrestling match

GAINESVILLE, FL (WCJB/Gray News) - A 19-year-old fell through a skylight at a wrestling tournament between Buchholz High School and Fleming Island High School on Friday evening, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
The young man, who has not been identified by deputies, is still recovering.
Deputies said the man was not alone before he fell.
At least eight individuals, including two adults and at least four juveniles, trespassed onto school property and went to the roof of the gym.
Kieran Sexton, 18, and Brycyn White, 18, were arrested for trespassing on school grounds.
According to Jackie Johnson, the public information officer for the Alachua County School District, one of these two individuals is a Gainesville High School student.
Johnson also said three Buchholz High School students were arrested.
"We are looking at disciplinary action because whether or not somebody had been hurt, this certainly was an unsafe act," Johnson said.
Two other students arrested attend charter schools in the area.
All were charged with trespassing, a second-degree misdemeanor.
“Sounds like, according to our investigation, one of them threw a cell phone up to the absolute upper level of the gymnasium. Four of these individuals went up to the top level and started walking across the roof. The individual who fell through stepped into a skylight and crashed about 40 feet down onto the gym floor below,” explained Lt. Brett Rhodenizer, the public information officer for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
The young man was taken to the hospital and charges have been referred to the state attorney’s office.
