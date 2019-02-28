Chatham Co. Board of Elections meets to discuss voting bill

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A bill is moving forward in Georgia’s state legislature requiring new electronic touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot by 2020.
The Chatham County Board of Elections met Wednesday morning to discuss the possible passing of the bill.
The Secretary of State says the point of the bipartisan bill is for Republican leaders in the House of Representatives to bring Georgia’s voters a more secure, accessible, and transparent election system.
“There will be changes to absentee balloting and most importantly, for our purposes, there will be change to the amount of time that a voter goes from being an active voter to becoming an inactive voter by verge of not voting,” said Colin McRae, Chatham County Board of Registrars.
The bill will also provide for touchscreen-marked paper ballots, which will make sure voters have physical proof that their vote was counted at the ballot box.
Colin McRae says this brings new voters in and makes sure more Georgians are eligible to vote.
“I think that this bill, if it ends up being passed and signed into law by the governor, will help Chatham voters by ensuring their right to vote even further,” he said.
The bill comes months after a controversial race for governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.
