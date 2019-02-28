Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 2-28-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will stall to our north tonight through Sunday. A stronger cold front will push through Monday morning. We’ll see a few wave of energy passing through the southeast so expect lots of clouds and times of rain. Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and possible storms, highs 70-75. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 58-60. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 73-77. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms late, highs in the mid 70s. Monday will see morning showers and cooler temps, highs near 60. MUCH colder air arrives next week with sub freezing temps expected Wednesday and Thursday morning.