Final Four games set for area GHSA squads

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Only four teams remain in each class of the GHSA basketball ranks.
By Sunday, that number will have dwindled to two each.
The GHSA state semifinals tip off Saturday at various sites around the state, including right here in Savannah. The Class AAA Final Four will be held at Alumni Arena on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus, and should be an incredible atmosphere with three Savannah teams playing there.
GHSA BOYS FINAL FOUR
Class AAAAAA (Games at University of West Georgia)
Brunswick vs. Tri-Cities- 4:00 p.m.
Class AAA (Games at Georgia Southern University-Armstrong campus)
Morgan County vs. Windsor Forest- 8:00 p.m.
Class AA (Games at Georgia College and State University)
Laney vs. Vidalia- 8:00 p.m.
GHSA GIRLS FINAL FOUR
Class AAA (Games at Georgia Southern University- Armstrong campus)
Hart County vs. Beach- 2:00 p.m.
Johnson vs. Sonoraville- 6:00 p.m.
Class A-Private (Games at University of North Georgia)
Holy Innocents’ vs. Calvary Day- 2:00 p.m.
