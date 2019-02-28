Hampton County Sheriff’s Office involved in deadly police chase

Hampton County Sheriff’s Office involved in deadly police chase
February 28, 2019 at 12:10 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 1:41 PM

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office says it was involved in a deadly police chase on Wednesday.

HCSO deputies were called out to help with the chase around 6:30 p.m. Gifford, SC police were chasing a car that had initially been involved in a situation with Estill Police.

The chase eventually ended on Highway 278 in Hampton County in front of a Gate Station store. The suspect’s car was involved in a crash with another car there.

Deputies say the suspect, 21-year-old Deangelo Brown, was arrested. A passenger in the Brown’s car later died at the hospital.

The Hampton County Sheriff's unit that was helping with the chase was also involved in a crash at Hwy 278 and Shaw Drive.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.