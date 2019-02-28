Landmark theater being restored in Vidalia

VIDALIA, GA (WTOC) - A Vidalia landmark now has a second life after more than two years of renovation.
The Pal Theater entertained generations in the area, but they hope this new renovation will help them serve generations to come.
The landmark theater has reopened with more than just a big screen. The City of Vidalia bought the property in 2016. We showed you the beginning of the demolition to restore it as a centerpiece for downtown. It’s now a place for movies, but also live performances. They’ve also created a banquet hall and smaller side venues people can rent for special occasions.
Leaders say they’re glad they could save the iconic building that’s been there for nearly a century. However, they acknowledge that they did not stick to the building’s past architecture with the update.
“We did a renovation that helped us create a multipurpose facility for us to use for many more decades,” said Alexa Britton, Pal Theater.
The celebration continues with movies and live entertainment throughout the weekend.
