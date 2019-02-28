Lowcountry man wanted in connection to drug investigation

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Jasper County investigators are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation.
On Feb. 23, Jasper County deputies served a narcotics search warrant at a home on Mitchell’s Court in the Levy community. During the search, they located nearly 15 grams of marijuana, 198 ecstasy pills, a small amount of powdered ecstasy, and a handgun. Deputies also found several items used to package and distribute narcotics. They located two digital scales, a vacuum sealer, multiple bags, and other drug paraphernalia.
Investigators are currently looking for Tyler Fields in connection to the warrant. He is wanted for simple possession of marijuana, trafficking in MDMA, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
If you know Fields’ whereabouts or have any information about this case, please contact Lt. Mike Atwood at 843.726.7777.
