Lowcountry man wanted in connection to drug investigation

On Feb. 23, Jasper County deputies served a narcotics search warrant at a home on Mitchell’s Court in the Levy community. During the search, they located nearly 15 grams of marijuana, 198 ecstasy pills, a small amount of powdered ecstasy, and a handgun. Deputies also found several items used to package and distribute narcotics. They located two digital scales, a vacuum sealer, multiple bags, and other drug paraphernalia.