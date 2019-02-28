Morning Fog, Afternoon Showers

Good morning!
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Areas of fog are forecast to linger through the morning commute. Occasionally, visibility may be reduced to just one hundred yards, or so. If you encounter dense fog, reduce your speed and leave extra space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
Temperatures in the 50s, to near 60°, across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
This morning is mostly dry - aside from patchy drizzle with the fog - but scattered rain is forecast this afternoon. A weakening cluster, or clusters, of rain move out of middle Georgia and into the inland Coastal Empire between 2 and 4 p.m. Rain spread towards the coast between 4 and 6 p.m. But, rain is forecast to remain hit-or-miss.
Not everyone sees rain today. Grab an umbrella and check radar in the WTOC Weather App if you have outdoor plans.
Even with the clouds and showers, temperatures peak in the 70s this afternoon.
Rain chances linger through early Friday, followed by some drying and only isolated rain later Friday into Saturday. Gardeners... Much colder air filters in early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter