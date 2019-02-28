Parents dumped baby’s body after he died while they were on drugs, CA prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - The parents of a 6-month-old boy stand accused of putting their baby’s body in a dumpster after the child allegedly died while they were doing drugs on New Year’s Eve.
Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, are both facing charges of child abuse resulting in death, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
The body of their 6-month-old son Jacsun Manson still hasn’t been found, more than a month after the boy was first reported missing on Jan. 25.
According to the district attorney’s office, Manson and Williams were doing drugs in a motel room on New Year’s Eve, the last time Jacsun was seen, and later found the 6-month-old dead. Police believe the parents then put their son’s body in a suitcase and threw that suitcase into a dumpster.
Since Monday, police have been searching a Corona, CA, landfill, where they believe Jacsun’s body may have ended up.
Manson and Williams each face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.
Police say the two suspects have been uncooperative in the ongoing investigation.
The couple was first arrested Jan. 3 on unrelated charges of car theft stemming from a November incident.
