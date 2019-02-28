Pooler Sam’s Club shooting suspects captured in Riverdale, Ga

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - Pooler Police announced Thursday that Cierra and Deandre Mims were arrested at a home in Riverdale, Ga by U.S. Marshals.
Pooler Police said they are arranging for the suspects to be brought back to Chatham County.
Law enforcement across the Coastal Empire have been searching for Cierra and Deandre after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Pooler Sam’s Club Saturday night. Police said the pair escaped after a car chase ended in Windsor Forest after the shooting. Twenty-two-year-old Qwaniqua Lee died as a result.
Both suspects are charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder, and murder - along with a third suspect, Rhondalyn Butler - who was already in custody. Investigators say the Mims’ are cousins.
Pooler and Effingham County law enforcement said they believe the Pooler shooting is related to a shooting in Guyton that injured a 10-year-old girl Friday. Chief Brown says Effingham has not yet charged the suspects with anything in relation to that incident.
As far as a motive for this string of events, police say they have to gather more information to piece on together.
Chief Brown says this is one of the biggest operations Pooler Police Department has had since he has been chief. He says he couldn’t have done it without help.
“I just want to name the people that helped. Bloomingdale Police Department, Garden City, Port Wentworth. the Airport Police Department...Chatham County PD lent us some of their facilities to use, Georgia State Patrol... DNR came with one of their dogs, Hardeeville Police Department helped out the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office...all the agencies in Clayton County, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, and the Savannah Police Department.”
It was a nonstop team effort to get these three suspects into custody immediately.
