Portion of Montgomery Street being changed from one-way to two-way

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A very busy downtown Savannah street will be going from a one-way to a two-way.
Starting Thursday, traffic flow will change on Montgomery Street near the new Savannah Cultural Arts Center.
The portion of Montgomery Street in question will look a lot different for drivers because cars will be able to travel in both directions. Parts of Montgomery already run in both directions, but this specific section is a one-way.
The City of Savannah says the street has operated as a northbound one-way road since 1967 when the I-16 overpass was opened. They say the purpose of the new change is to allow better access to the Civic Center and Savannah Cultural Arts Center, which is set to open in the spring.
New traffic signals, curb cuts, striping, signage, and other streetscape changes have been installed to support the conversion. Digital message boards have also been set up in the area, notifying drivers of the changes.
We spoke to some SCAD students Wednesday night who say their biggest concern is traffic in the area as well as some of the parking that will be lost in front of the courthouse.
“I don’t know. With the Savannah traffic already, it’s already really aggravating, and you’ve got a lot of people who don’t like stopping for you and a lot of people that turn really aggressively,” said SCAD student, Nefeli Phillips.
“Parking is such a mess, especially for the SCAD buildings. Like literally, you can’t find parking anywhere,” said SCAD students, Jack Caron and Christian Fink-Zarry. “Taking it away makes it even worse. They should really be focusing on the parking situation in Savannah - more parking garages or something.”
City Traffic Engineer Steve Henry said this in a press release that was sent out about the changes: ‘Converting Montgomery Street into a two-way street allows visitors to turn right on Oglethorpe Avenue and safely drop off people at the entrance to the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.'
These changes will begin Thursday at 10 a.m.
