Rough day for area teams in Elite Eight

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After a Tuesday that saw five southeast Georgia teams advance to the Final Four, Wednesday also had a lot of promise with five more teams playing for their semifinal spots.
It didn’t go according to plan.
The five teams combined to go 1-4 on the night, with the Brunswick Pirate boys being the only successful squad.
GHSA BOYS ELITE EIGHT
Class AAAAAA
Douglas County 59 Brunswick 60 F
Class AAA
Johnson 63 Hart County 67 F
Class A-Private
Savannah Country Day 44 St. Francis 77 F
GHSA GIRLS ELITE EIGHT
Class AAAAAA
Glynn Academy 31 Lanier 42 F
Class AAA
Tattnall County 51 Hart County 59 F
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.