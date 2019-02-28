Rough day for area teams in Elite Eight

Southeast Georgia teams go 1-4 in Wednesday’s state playoff action

Brunswick is headed back to the state semifinals with a 60-59 win over Douglas County.
By Jake Wallace | February 28, 2019 at 12:01 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 1:07 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After a Tuesday that saw five southeast Georgia teams advance to the Final Four, Wednesday also had a lot of promise with five more teams playing for their semifinal spots.

It didn’t go according to plan.

The five teams combined to go 1-4 on the night, with the Brunswick Pirate boys being the only successful squad.

Wednesday's GHSA Elite Eight recap

GHSA BOYS ELITE EIGHT

Class AAAAAA

Douglas County 59 Brunswick 60 F

Class AAA

Johnson 63 Hart County 67 F

Class A-Private

Savannah Country Day 44 St. Francis 77 F

GHSA GIRLS ELITE EIGHT

Class AAAAAA

Glynn Academy 31 Lanier 42 F

Class AAA

Tattnall County 51 Hart County 59 F

